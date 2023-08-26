Chandrayaan-3 News LIVE: In Bengaluru, PM Modi Raises Slogan of 'Jai Vigyan'; 'Looks Forward' to Interaction with 'Exceptional' ISRO Scientists

Prior to PM Modi’s visit to Bengaluru to meet ISRO scientists, a dispute over protocol erupted between the BJP and Congress.

Sources from Karnataka CMO stated that the list of dignitaries to receive the Prime Minister at the HAL airport, as provided by the PMO, excludes the names of the Chief Minister and even the Governor. Only the Chief Secretary and DG are included.

“If the PMO had permitted, we were ready to welcome the PM and accompany him to ISRO as per protocol,” said sources from Karnataka CMO.