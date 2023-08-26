Chandrayaan-3 News LIVE: In Bengaluru, PM Modi Raises Slogan of 'Jai Vigyan'; 'Looks Forward' to Interaction with 'Exceptional' ISRO Scientists

Live now
Chandrayaan-3 News LIVE Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly reach the Indian Space Research Organization headquarters in Bengaluru to meet the scientists involved in the successful Chandrayaan-3 mission. PM Modi reached Bengaluru immediately after returning from his 3-nation visit today. He will interact with scientists at ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network where he will also be briefed about the findings and progress in the mission. Prior to that, BJP workers would reportedly welcome him at two places, outside the HAL Airport and Jalahalli Cross, which are close to ISTRAC.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that, “I could not stop myself as I was not in the country, but I decided to visit Bengaluru first and meet our scientists right after visiting India.”
PM Narendra Modi greets people gathered outside HAL airport in Bengaluru. He also raised the slogan ‘Jai Vigyan Jai Anusandhan’.
After arriving at HAL airport, PM Modi will reach ISRO by road and it has been decided to divert the traffic in Bengaluru on the stretch of the road, police said. The police department has banned the movement of goods vehicles in the Bengaluru City between 4 am and 11 am.
Prior to PM Modi’s visit to Bengaluru to meet ISRO scientists, a dispute over protocol erupted between the BJP and Congress.
Sources from Karnataka CMO stated that the list of dignitaries to receive the Prime Minister at the HAL airport, as provided by the PMO, excludes the names of the Chief Minister and even the Governor. Only the Chief Secretary and DG are included.
“If the PMO had permitted, we were ready to welcome the PM and accompany him to ISRO as per protocol,” said sources from Karnataka CMO.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who returned to India after his two-nation visit on Friday, reached straight to Bengaluru, Karnataka to meet the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) scientists involved in the Chandrayaan-3 Mission.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC) in Bengaluru on 26 August at around 7:15 AM,” according to a PMO statement.
On Wednesday as the Lander Module of the Chandrayaan-3 mission successfully touched the moon’s surface, PM joined the ISRO team at Mission Operations Complex at ISTRAC virtually from Johannesburg, where he was attending the 15th BRICS summit.