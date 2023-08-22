PM Modi's Sister From Pakistan Qamar Mohsin Sheikh to Tie Him Rakhi This Raksha Bandhan

Qamar Mohsin Sheikh, a woman of Pakistani origin who relocated to India following her marriage, is scheduled to travel to the capital city to personally tie a Rakhi on PM Modi’s wrist.

Having arrived in India from Pakistan after her marriage, Qamar Mohsin Shaikh expressed that she has been carrying out the tradition of tying Rakhi to PM Modi for more than three decades now.

“I wish him a happy Raksha Bandhan. I pray for him every day for his good health and long life. I believe that all my wishes come true. Earlier when I prayed for him to be the Chief Minister of Gujarat and he became. Whenever I tied the Rakhi, I used to express my desire for him to become the Prime Minister. His response was always affirmative, saying that all your wishes will be fulfilled by God. He is doing commendable work for the country," Shaikh was quoted as saying to ANI.

Every year, Sheikh crafts a handmade Rakhi for PM Modi. Even during his tenure as Chief Minister of Gujarat, she would personally visit to tie the rakhi. Qamar explained that due to Covid-19 pandemic, she was unable to tie Rakhi in person to PM Modi, but she made sure to send it to him via mail.

Raksha Bandhan is observed on the last day of the Hindu lunar calendar month of Shravana, which typically falls in August.