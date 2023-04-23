PM to Take Part in National Panchayati Raj Day Celebrations in MP, Launch Projects Worth Rs 10k Cr

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the National Panchayati Raj Day celebrations in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa on Monday and address the Gram Sabhas and Panchayati Raj Institutions across the country.

During the event at the SAF ground, Prime Minister Modi will virtually perform Griha Pravesh for 4,11,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for four large groups of water supply schemes worth Rs 7,853 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission, as well as rail projects valued at over Rs 2,300 crore.

In the morning, the Prime Minister will also visit the main venue’s development exhibition, which showcases various departmental initiatives.

The Prime Minister will launch the “Joint Steps towards Development" campaign, aimed at increasing public participation in ensuring the maximum benefits of government schemes, with a focus on inclusive development. The campaign will prioritize the extension of scheme benefits to the last mile.

He will distribute approximately 35 lakh Swamitva property cards to beneficiaries, bringing the total number of distributed property cards under the Swamitva Yojana to 1.25 crore.

Railway Projects

PM Modi will dedicate various railway projects worth approximately Rs 2,300 crore, including the electrification of the entire rail network in Madhya Pradesh, the doubling of railway tracks, gauge conversion, and electrification projects. Furthermore, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the redevelopment of Gwalior station and flag off three trains.

Jal Jeevan Mission

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for five projects under the Jal Jeevan Mission, with a total value of approximately Rs 7,853 crore. These projects include:

Rewa Bansagar project, costing Rs 2,319.45 crore, which will provide water to 1,411 villages in the Rewa district;

Satna Bansagar-2 water supply project, costing Rs. 2,153.12 crore, which will benefit 295 villages in the Rewa and Satna districts;

Sidhi Bansagar group Nal Jal Yojana, costing Rs. 1,641.52 crore, which will supply water to 677 villages;

Tumas group Nal Jal Yojana, costing Rs. 951.18 crore, which will benefit 630 villages in the Rewa district, and

Gulab Sagar Group Nal Jal Yojana, costing Rs. 788.63 cr, which will benefit 323 villages.

These projects will provide water to 9.48 lakh families in 4,036 villages.

Governor of Madhya Pradesh Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union Minister for Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj Kapil Moreshwar Patil, Central Water Minister of State for Power and Food Processing Prahlad Singh Patel, Union Minister of State for Rural Development Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Panchayat and Rural Development Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Protection Minister Bisahulal Singh, Minister of State for Panchayat and Rural Development Ramkhelavan Patel and Rewa MP Janardan Mishra will be present at the event.

Read all the Latest India News here