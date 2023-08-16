CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Himachal Pradesh RainsChandrayaan 3Delhi Murder CaseMonsoon NewsIndependence Day 2023
Home » India » PM Vishwakarma Scheme: Artisans, Craftsmen to Get Rs 1 Lakh Loan at Maximum 5% Interest | Details
1-MIN READ

PM Vishwakarma Scheme: Artisans, Craftsmen to Get Rs 1 Lakh Loan at Maximum 5% Interest | Details

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 16:38 IST

New Delhi, India

The loans will be provided at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent. ( (AP file)

The loans will be provided at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent. ( (AP file)

Under the scheme worth Rs 13,000 crore, craftsmen will be provided a subsidised loan of Rs 1 lakh in the first tranche, and another Rs 2 lakh in the second tranche

A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a scheme to support skilled workers during his Independence Day address, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved a “PM Vishwakarma” scheme that will benefit about 30 lakh traditional artisans and craftsmen, including weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, and barbers.

Under the scheme worth Rs 13,000 crore, craftsmen will be provided a subsidised loan of Rs 1 lakh in the first tranche, and another Rs 2 lakh in the second tranche, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said after the Cabinet meeting.

The loans will be provided at a concessional interest rate of 5 per cent.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister announced that the scheme from the

ramparts of the Red Fort on the 77th Independence Day and said, “In the days to come, we will launch a scheme on the occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti, benefiting individuals skilled in traditional craftsmanship, particularly from the OBC community. Weavers, goldsmiths, blacksmiths, laundry workers, barbers, and such families will be empowered through the ‘Vishwakarma Yojana’, which will begin with an allocation of around 13,000-15,000 crore rupees,”

(with PTI inputs)

About the Author
Saurabh Verma
Saurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a Senior Sub-editor. He keenly observes politics and loves ...Read More
Tags:
  1. cabinet
  2. Narendra Modi
first published:August 16, 2023, 16:03 IST
last updated:August 16, 2023, 16:38 IST