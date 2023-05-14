PM Visits Jana Shakti Exhibition Marking 100th Episode of Mann Ki Baat; Space, Yoga Among Themes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited an exhibition at the National Gallery of Modern Arts in New Delhi on Sunday, which showcased works of top artists on the themes such as Swachhata (cleanliness), water conservation, agriculture, space, northeast, Nari Shakti and Yoga. The exhibition was organised to mark the 100th episode of Modi’s monthly radio broadcast programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The ‘Jana Shakti’ exhibition showcased works of artists such as Manu and Madhavi Parekh, Atul Dodiya, Paresh Maity, Iranna GR, Jagannath Panda and more.

Prime Minister Modi was taken on a walkthrough of the exhibition where artists got an opportunity to talk about their works and the themes of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ that inspired them, the culture ministry said.

He also viewed the immersive projection show of the ‘Jana Shakti’ exhibition at the dome of the Jaipur House, a senior official said.

“After viewing the artworks, the prime minister signed the ‘Jana Shakti’ Exhibition catalogue and penned down the message, ‘Mann Mandir ki Yatra Sukhad ho..’. The catalogue has been pre-signed by the 13 artists," the ministry said in a statement.

Modi also shared some pictures from his visit on Twitter.

“Visited Jana Shakti at @ngma_delhi. This is an exhibition of wonderful works of art based on some of the themes in the #MannKiBaat episodes. I compliment all the artists who have enriched the exhibition with their creativity," he tweeted.

Thirteen renowned modern and contemporary artists have utilised various mediums to express themselves and present an artistic representation of the prime minister’s message on 12 themes.

top videos

The exhibition opened on April 30 and well-known artist Anjolie Ela Menon had inaugurated it.