Police Enforce Restrictions to Avert Any 2020 Riots-like Situation in North-east Delhi amid G20 Events

Ahead of G20 events in the national capital, the police have enforced section 144 in north-east Delhi, restricting large gatherings or any unlawful activity. The order, dated April 10, issued by the deputy commissioner of police, north-east district, says measures have been taken amid apprehensions of breach of peace during G20 events.

North-east Delhi witnessed one of the capital’s worst communal violence incidents in 2020 in which 53 lives were lost while more than 500 people were injured. Delhi police had registered 758 cases and arrested 2,615 people. Over 100 policemen were also injured in the riots.

The order reads, “There is apprehension of breach of peace due to sudden large gathering/Dharna/Protest which will ragging to march towards North-East District and tranquillity during various events/meetings are to be held in connection with G-20 Summit-2023 or there is danger of riot or an affray."

A senior police officer told CNN-News18 that the order is for two months and that it will be promulgated on the expiry of the duration, if need be.

During the 2020 riots, police had found that some of the residents from violence-struck areas like Jaffrabad, Maujpur, and Bhajanpura, had stashed bottles and inflammable liquids to be used as Molotov cocktails, sticks and rods, as well as bricks and stones to throw at mobs during the violence.

The order further states that brickbats, boulders, acid, or any other dangerous fluids, any explosive substance, soda water bottles, etc, can be used as weapons and their unrestricted movement shall be monitored.

The police will also be closely monitoring any speeches made, any gesture likely to create criminal hatred between communities or hurt their religious feeling, raising of slogans, displaying posters, placards, or banners in all public places, the order said.

“Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code-1860," it says.