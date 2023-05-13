CHANGE LANGUAGE
Police Identify 64 Drugs Hotspots In Delhi, Conduct Over 100 Raids
Police Identify 64 Drugs Hotspots In Delhi, Conduct Over 100 Raids

Published By: Shreeja Bhattacharya

IANS

Last Updated: May 13, 2023, 17:08 IST

New Delhi, India

Drugs worth over Rs. 1 crore was seized during these raids. (Representative Image: Instagram)

Drugs worth over Rs. 1 crore was seized during these raids. (Representative Image: Instagram)

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has identified 64 hotspots in the national capital where drugs, including heroin, charas, MDMA, and ganja, among others, were being sold.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has identified 64 hotspots in the national capital where drugs, including heroin, charas, MDMA, and ganja, among others, were being sold.

In recent raids at over 100 locations in Delhi, the police have seized drugs worth over Rs one crore and arrested 43 persons, the police said on Saturday.

Special Commissioner of Police (Crime), Ravindra Singh Yadav, said that as per the directives of the Ministry Home Affairs (MHA), the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of Delhi Police has arrested 534 narco-offenders in 412 NDPS cases and recovered about 35 kg heroin/smack, 15 kg cocaine, 1,500 kg ganja, 230 kg opium, 10 kg charas and 20 kg poppy husk, among others, since January this year.

The recovery came after raids against narco-offenders which were planned with all the senior officers as well as field officers of Delhi Police.

“A total of 80 police teams consisting of ANTF, Crime Branch and officers from all the police stations were constituted to carry out the operations. Information was developed through human intelligence as well as technical analysis. The ANTF, in coordination with all the districts of Delhi Police, carried out ground-level surveys and chose more than 100 potential targets to perform simultaneous raids," the Special CP said.

Recently, on the intervening night of Friday-Saturday, 31 drug offenders were arrested in 30 NDPS cases, in addition to 12 arrested in six excise act cases.

“During the operation, 957.5 gm heroin, 57.884 kg ganja and 782 quarters of illicit liquor were recovered by the teams," said Yadav.

top videos

    Yadav added that the Delhi Police have been targeting local as well as national and international drug traffickers, who are spreading the narcotics menace in the national capital.

    “Through these operations, a clear message is being sent to those who are involved in the drugs trade that Delhi Police will not tolerate any activity that involves drugs," the officer said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
    May 13, 2023
    last updated:May 13, 2023, 17:08 IST