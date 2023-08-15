CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Independence Day 2023Himachal Pradesh RainsPM Modi I-Day SpeechChandrayaan 3Har Ghar Tiranga
Home » India » Policeman Injured as History-sheeter Opens Fire to Evade Arrest in Gwalior
1-MIN READ

Policeman Injured as History-sheeter Opens Fire to Evade Arrest in Gwalior

PTI

Last Updated: August 15, 2023, 17:24 IST

Gwalior, India

Chandel said several criminal cases had been registered against Jatav in different police station limits of the district. (Representative Image)

Chandel said several criminal cases had been registered against Jatav in different police station limits of the district. (Representative Image)

Following a tip-off, constables Kapil and Vakeel were sent to nab history-sheeter Pavan Jatav, who had been absconding, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel said

A constable was injured when an absconding history-sheeter opened fire at two policemen when they tried to catch him in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior district, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident took place on Monday night in Hastinapur police station limits, he said.

Following a tip-off, constables Kapil and Vakeel were sent to nab history-sheeter Pavan Jatav, who had been absconding, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel said.

When the policemen tried to nab Jatav, he fire at them with a gun. Constable Kapil received bullet injury in his stomach, he said.

Even after being injured, Kapil and the other constable continued to hold the criminal and in the meantime a police team reached the spot, the official said.

The injured policeman is undergoing treatment in a hospital and his condition is stable, he said.

Chandel said several criminal cases had been registered against Jatav in different police station limits of the district.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:August 15, 2023, 17:24 IST
last updated:August 15, 2023, 17:24 IST