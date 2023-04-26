Poonch Ambush: Planned in Pakistan, Jammu Man 'Gives Shelter to Attackers at His Home' for 3 Months

A local Gujjar from Poonch-Rajouri area, on instructions from Pakistan-based terrorists, had planned and arranged the logistics for ambush on an Army truck. The attack on Jammu-Poonch national highway, amid rain and low visibility, had killed at least five soldiers.

According to sources, that local Gujjar had kept terrorists at his home for three months and during their stay the attackers, believed to be three in numbers, got instructions by a local handler on voice notes. “This is confirmed that the attack was planned from Pakistan," a source added.

The banned People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, had claimed responsibility for the attack on the military truck on an isolated road at Bhata Duriyan in Poonch district of J&K’s Jammu division.

The outfit had released some pictures on social media, claiming them to be from the site of ambush. It also stated that some parts of the videos of the ‘Operation’ will be released ‘soon’.

