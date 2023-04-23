CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Amritpal Singh LiveKarnataka Election LiveBengal ViolenceCovid NewsAmritpal Singh Arrest
Home » India » 'Poonch Attack Perpetrators Will Face Consequences,' Says Northern Command Chief
1-MIN READ

'Poonch Attack Perpetrators Will Face Consequences,' Says Northern Command Chief

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

IANS

Last Updated: April 23, 2023, 13:27 IST

Jammu, India

During his interaction with the survivor of attack, GOC-n-C assured that necessary action against those behind the terror attack is underway- (Image/ IANS)

During his interaction with the survivor of attack, GOC-n-C assured that necessary action against those behind the terror attack is underway- (Image/ IANS)

Lt General Dwivedi today visited the command hospital in Udhampur to meet the survivor of Poonch terror attack in which 5 soldiers were killed on April 20

General officer commanding in chief (GoC-n-C) of army’s northern command, Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, on Sunday assured that the Poonch terror attack perpetrators would soon face consequences.

Lt General Dwivedi today visited the command hospital in Udhampur to meet the survivor of Poonch terror attack in which 5 soldiers were killed on April 20.

During his interaction with the survivor of attack, GOC-n-C assured that necessary action against those behind the terror attack is underway.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. Poonch
  2. terror attack
  3. jammu and kashmir
first published:April 23, 2023, 13:26 IST
last updated:April 23, 2023, 13:27 IST