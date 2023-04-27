Poonch, Dhangri Attacks Carried Out by Same Group of Terrorists: Top Intel Sources | Exclusive

The attack on Indian Army personnel in Poonch on April 20 and the one on residents of Dhangri village on January 1-2 were carried out by the same group of terrorists, top intelligence sources told CNN-News18 on Thursday.

The attackers had ambushed an Army vehicle using armour-piercing bullets, grenades, and some incendiary material in the Bhata Dhurian area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, killing five soldiers, and injuring one.

Seven people, including two children, were killed while 14 others were injured after terrorists barged into five houses and fired indiscriminately on civilians on January 1 in Dhangri village of J&K’s Rajouri district, while an IED planted by them outside a house was triggered in the morning hours the next day.

CNN-News18 has already reported that a Gujjar man from the Poonch-Rajouri area, on instructions from Pakistan-based terrorists, had allegedly planned and arranged the logistics for the ambush on the Army truck. He has been arrested along with an associate, and they have helped in the identification of the terrorists, said sources.

The attackers are allegedly from Pakistan and, as previously reported by CNN-News18, had been hiding in Poonch-Rajouri for almost six months.

The banned People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of Pakistan-backed terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, had claimed responsibility for the attack on the military vehicle.

The Army truck was carrying fruits, vegetables, and other items from the Bhimber Gali camp to Sangiote village for iftar celebrations on Thursday.

The slain soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit deployed for counter-terror operations.

“This attack was done by Lashkar. This group is sitting in Rajouri and Poonch jungles for a period of time. They come out, commit the crime and go back to their places. Earlier, they also attacked a house in Rajouri," sources had told CNN-News18.

Read all the Latest India News here