Poonch Terror Attack: Locals Gave Shelter, Food To Terrorists For Months, 6 Arrested

In what marks the latest development in the Poonch Terror attack case investigation, Jammu and Kashmir director general of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Friday said that a local terror operative’s family was involved in the ambush that killed 5 Indian Army soldiers.

As per a HT report, Singh said that around six terror operatives that included an entire family of one of them acted on the instructions of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and helped the terrorist outfit with logistical support. All six have been formally arrested.

The logistical support, in this case, includes the movement of arms, ammunition, grenades and cash dropped by a Pakistani drone, providing food and shelter to the terrorists and other such assistance.

“Without the support of locals, such an attack would not have been possible. Terrorists used 7.62 mm steel core bullets and IEDs to target the Army truck to inflict maximum damage,” HT quoted DGP Singh as saying.

He further added that an attack of such intensity was not possible without the assistance of a local resident who knows the place and Army placement in it.

Of the six arrested accused, the identity of only three has been revealed - Nisar Ahmed, Fareed Ahmed and Mushtaq Ahmed, all from Mendhar sub-division.

According to Singh, Nisar Ahmad was arrested first and admitted to police that he and his family were involved in the attack.

It was also learnt that Nisar and his family were helping the terrorists with food, water and other facilities for the last 2-3 months. The consignment containing arms, ammunition and grenades, sent by Pakistan for the terrorists was also collected and delivered by the local family, HT reported quoting Singh.

On April 20, at least five soldiers were killed and another injured when the Army truck was ambushed by some Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists. The ill-fated truck was ferrying fruits and other eatables for an Iftar party from Bhimber Gali to Sangiote village.

So far, the J&K Police detained 221 suspects, of which half a dozen have been formally arrested

