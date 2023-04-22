CHANGE LANGUAGE
Poonch terror attack: Mortal Remains of Odisha Soldier Reaches Village, Guard of Honour Given

Curated By: Kavya Mishra

News18

Last Updated: April 22, 2023, 13:20 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Five Indian soldiers martyred in the Poonch terror attack.

Villagers in Satybadi in Puri are mourning the death of their son, whose last rites will be performed in a procession at Sahi crematorium

The mortal remains of Sahid Jawan Debasis, who was martyred in the fateful Poonch terror attack, reached Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) on Saturday and will be brought back to his village later today. Debasis was among the five Indian soldiers who attained martyrdom in the attack.

Villagers in Satybadi in Puri are mourning the death of their son, whose last rites will be performed in a procession and at Sahi crematorium.

The martyred soldier was given a guard of honour when his mortal remains were brought to the airport.

Debasis’ last rites will be attended by Governor Professor Ganeshi Lal, State Home Minister Tusharkanti Behera, Minister Ashok Chandra Panda, Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulachana Das, Police Commissioner, Local MLAs, Different Political Party Leaders and senior Army officials who paid tributes to the slain jawan in Airport.

‘’It is a great loss! Our country has lost a brave man. I am very sad and heartbroken. Condolences to the family of the martyr,’’ State Home Minister Tusharkanti Behera said.

Meanwhile, Mayor Bhubaneswar Sulochana Das said It is a very sad incident that a young man in the country died in a terrorist incident. The soil of Odisha lost one of its sons. This is a big loss for Odisha.

BJP National Spokesman Sambid Patra also expressed condolences on the loss.

The primary investigation into the Poonch attack in Jammu and Kashmir suggests the role of at least seven Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists.

This is the fourth incident in which the Indian Army has suffered casualties in the Poonch-Rajouri area.

