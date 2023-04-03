CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » PM Modi Praises Nita Ambani For Showcasing India's Culture; Congratulates Her on NMACC's Launch
1-MIN READ

PM Modi Praises Nita Ambani For Showcasing India's Culture; Congratulates Her on NMACC's Launch

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

News18.com

Last Updated: April 03, 2023, 23:55 IST

New Delhi, India

The prime minister praised Nita Ambani for "showcasing the unique Indian phenomenon of staying rooted to one's rooted while also being committed to progress."

In a special message, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated the Ambani family on the launch of Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai and for “leading the endeavor to popularize Indian arts and culture."

“It is heartening to learn about the opening of the NMACC in Mumbai. Heartiest congratulations and greetings to everyone associated with the Cultural Centre on the occasion," the PM said in the message.

“It is indeed commendable that Smt. Nita Ambani Ji is leading this endeavor of the Ambani family with the aim of popularizing our arts and culture. This showcases the unique Indian phenomenon of staying rooted to one’s roots while also being committed to progress," PM Modi further said.

He also said that this would go a long way to making India art and culture accessible to a larger section of society and at the same time also encourage a vibrant socio-cultural interaction between different parts of the country and the world.

Modi also expressed hope in that the Cultural Centre will act as a platform for budding artists and performers, which in turn encourages more people to take up art professionally.

The world, the letter further read, in every domain is looking looking towards India to provide holistic solutions and leadership in many different domains, from nature to culture, from health to environment.

Disclaimer:Network18 and TV18 – the companies that operate news18.com – are controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.

