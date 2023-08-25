'Pot' Luck: Matter of Pride, Says Karnataka Bidri Artist as PM Modi Gifts Surahi to South African Prez

It has been a wait of more than a decade for Karnataka’s veteran Bidri artist Shah Rasheed Ahmed Quadri, to have the 500-year-old traditional craft recognised nationally. This year, his happiness was twofold. Quadri was thrilled when he was told that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had shown interest in sourcing a Bidriware surahi (a pot used to store water) from him.

Bidriware is a form of metal handicraft that has Persian influences and has been made for centuries exclusively by artisans from Karnataka’s Bidar district. It is said to have been introduced and gained popularity during the Bahmani empire.

Quadri received a call on April 4 from officials of the Central Cottage Industries Corporation of India on behalf of the prime minister’s office (PMO), saying that Modi wanted to gift a special surahi to South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. And he wanted one made by Quadri himself.

“When I got the call, my happiness knew no bounds. I was thankful that the art form that my family and a few others in Bidar are trying to preserve is getting the much-needed recognition and impetus to keep it alive," the 68-year-old artist told News18. “There are a lot of items made from Bidriware, but Modiji liked the surahi the most."

The surahi that was sourced from Quadri is 13.5 inches tall and 8 inches wide, made with an intricate phuljhadi design.

“Have you seen the phuljhadi (sparklers) we use during Diwali? This looks like that," Quadri said with a chuckle.

Earlier this year, he was awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian award, for his contribution towards preserving and perfecting this centuries-old art form.

While receiving the award, the veteran artist thanked Prime Minister Modi and said, “I waited for 14 long years for this award, but it didn’t happen. I did not expect the BJP government to give it to me. But you proved me wrong and I am thankful for that." An amused PM laughed and spoke about how he admired Quadri’s work.

“Choosing Bidriware to gift a president of another country is a matter of pride for me," said the artist.

Rasheed Quadri is a third-generation Bidri artist from his family and learned the craft from his father, Shah Mustafa Quadri.

“I started learning the trade when I was 10 years old. Though my father was not keen on continuing Bidriware, I was firm on keeping this art alive. One of my sons is also an artisan, but it is sad to see how the younger generation is not interested in keeping this art form alive," laments the artist. “There is no dearth of creativity or materials for Bidriware, but people are unable to make a living with it as there are very limited takers."

Having displayed his craft outside the country as well, including major countries like the US, Netherlands, Spain, Bahrain, and Oman, Quadri has taken it upon himself to instil pride and craftsmanship amongst the younger generation to continue breathing life into this dying art form.

How is Bidriware made? The artist says that a mould is cast with an alloy of zinc, copper, and a few other non-ferrous metals. A temporary block of copper sulphate is applied along with silver, and an imaginary design is etched. With the help of a chisel and hammer, the design is very delicately engraved. The product then undergoes a process called buffing, to smoothen the surface.

Traditionally, the Bidriwork craftsmen use the soil with a specific composition, potassium nitrate, and mix it with ammonium chloride and water. This soil is native to the Bidar district and largely found around the grounds of a 15th-century fort. A paste of this soil along with ammonium chloride is rubbed on the alloy surface—this is when the magic happens. The silver retains its colour, and zinc becomes black, giving Bidriware its unique colour—a blackened appearance with silver inlay work.

This art form belongs to Bidar, though a few artists went to Hyderabad to market it as the city sees a lot of trade and business. Slowly, over the years, it has been called an art form from Telangana, said Quadri, turning emotional.

“This art form has been built from the soil of Bidar and has the soul of the people here," he said.