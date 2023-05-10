Power Generation from Pump Storage Gaining Momentum; Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan Lead the Way

Power generation from pump storage is catching up with more states investing on the source of power.

As per the Central Electricity Authority, Andhra Pradesh has a total pump storage capacity of 12150MW either under construction or already in use. Next comes Rajasthan which has a pump storage capacity of 4360MW. Other states that have pump storage are Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

Large-scale deployment of intermittent renewable power requires storage solutions to address imbalances between supply and demand, and provide more ancillary services. Though battery storage is gaining popularity worldwide, its near-term deployment potential in India is limited by several challenges.

Pumped hydro storage plants store energy using a system of two interconnected reservoirs with one at a higher elevation than the other. Water is pumped to the upper reservoir in times of surplus energy and, in times of excess demand, water from the upper reservoir is released, generating electricity as the water passes through reversible turbines on its way to the lower reservoir. The process is then repeated with an overall cycle efficiency of about 80%.

With fixed-speed pumped storage plants, power regulation is possible while the plant is generating electricity, whereas with the state-of-the-art variable speed technology, power regulation in specific ranges is possible while generating and while pumping, providing additional flexibility to support the grid stability.

“Pumped storage projects (PSPs) have emerged as the preferred market solution because of lower cost, domestically available technology and no reliance on international supply chains,” said a senior CEA official.

Strong state government support in developing project sites proactively and a differential time-of-day pricing mechanism can go a long way in boosting PSP prospects.

According to the Draft Electricity Plan of the Central Electricity Authority (CEA), to accommodate the planned renewable energy capacity addition by the end of 2031-32, India will need 18.8GW of PSP and 257.77 GW of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS).

Some of the operational PSP plants exist in states like Telangana (Nagarjuna Sagar, Srisailam), Tamil Nadu (Kadamparai), Maharashtra (Bhira, Ghatgar), and Purulia in West Bengal.

As per CEA figures from January 2022, 2.8 GW of PSPs are under construction, whereas 24GW of such projects are under different stages of development.

Most of the PSPs are planned on existing hydroelectric projects, reservoirs, and off-the-river systems. Therefore, there is minimal impact on the environment in the nearby areas of the project, according to the ministry’s draft guidelines.

The ministry has proposed exempting PSPs on old dams and off-the-river PSPs from environmental clearance and public hearings. It also said there is no need to tap into the local area development fund as the environmental impact in such cases is minimal.

