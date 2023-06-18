CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » UP's Power Shock: 94% Households Saw Daily Outages in June, 74% for Over 2 Hrs, Finds Survey
UP's Power Shock: 94% Households Saw Daily Outages in June, 74% for Over 2 Hrs, Finds Survey

Reported By: News Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: June 18, 2023, 19:29 IST

New Delhi, India

The survey received over 14,000 responses from citizens located in 56 districts of Uttar Pradesh. (Reuters File)

A total of 29% respondents from UP indicated they faced power outages one-two times; 35% three-five times; 18% six-10 times; 12% 10-20 times a day, while 6% said they have no knowledge as they have 24x7 power backup, according to LocalCircles survey

A total of 94% of households in Uttar Pradesh faced power outages daily in June, with 65% facing outages three or more times on an average each day, a survey by LocalCircles has found.

The survey received over 14,000 responses from citizens located in 56 districts of Uttar Pradesh. 69% respondents were men, while 31% respondents were women.

DAILY OUTAGES

The survey first asked residents of the state – ‘On average, how many times has power been going off in June (from the utility company) at your home each day?’

Over 7,000 responded to the query with 29% indicating one-two times; 35% of respondents indicating three-five times; 18% indicated six-10 times; 12% indicated they have been witnessing power going off 10-20 times a day, while 6% of the respondents stated that they have no knowledge as “we have 24×7 power backup”.

In effect, 94% of households in UP surveyed say they have been facing power outages daily in June; 65% are facing power outages three or more times on an average each day.

74% FACE OUTAGES FOR OVER TWO HOURS

The survey next sought to know the duration of these outages — On average, how many hours of power outages (from the utility company) have you been experiencing each day at your home in June?

Of the 7,035 respondents, 49% indicated two-four hours. Of the remaining, 14% one-two hours of outages; 25% indicated four-eight hours and 12% opted for “can’t say” or no clear response. The data shows that 74% of households surveyed in UP have been facing over two hours of power outages in June, so far, as maximum temperatures stay between 42 and 48 degrees Celsius.

The survey was conducted via LocalCircles platform and all participants were validated citizens who had to be registered with LocalCircles to participate in this survey. LocalCircles, a community social media platform, enables citizens and small businesses to escalate issues for policy and enforcement interventions and enables the government to make policies that are citizen and small business-centric.

