CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Himachal Pradesh RainsChandrayaan 3Delhi PulwamaOnion Prices
Home » India » Prakash Raj Faces Criticism Over X Post Mocking Chandrayaan-3 Mission, Congress Says 'Shameful'
1-MIN READ

Prakash Raj Faces Criticism Over X Post Mocking Chandrayaan-3 Mission, Congress Says 'Shameful'

Curated By: Pragati Pal

News18.com

Last Updated: August 21, 2023, 15:25 IST

New Delhi, India

Amidst all eyes on the final countdown to the spacecraft's landing on the surface of the moon, the actor invited backlash over an X post mocking India's Moon mission. (File Photo)

Amidst all eyes on the final countdown to the spacecraft's landing on the surface of the moon, the actor invited backlash over an X post mocking India's Moon mission. (File Photo)

Prakash Raj faces backlash after sharing a post on social media that appeared to mock Chandrayaan 3's progress

Actor Prakash Raj landed in hot waters ahead of the scheduled landing of India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s surface on August 23. Amidst all eyes on the final countdown to the spacecraft’s landing on the surface of the moon, the actor invited backlash over an X post mocking India’s Moon mission. Follow LIVE

Prakash Raj took to the social media site X (formerly Twitter) and mocked the Moon mission Chandrayaan-3. He shared a cartoon of a man in a vest and lungi pouring tea and wrote, “First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking."

The post was widely condemned on social media with users calling out the actor for taking a sarcastic jibe at ISRO.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi slammed Prakash Raj for his post calling it “shameful”.

“I condemn Prakash Raj for this shameful tweet. The success of ISRO is the success of India. #Chandrayaan3 #VikramLander,” Singhvi said in a post on X.

ISRO said that the lander module (LM), comprising the lander ‘Vikram’ and rover ‘Pragyan’, is expected to touch down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, August 23 at 6:04 pm.

Chandrayaan-3 successfully underwent a second deboosting operation on Sunday. With this, the mission’s final leg is the powered descent on the moon.

Tags:
  1. chandrayaan 3
  2. Prakash Raj
first published:August 21, 2023, 15:10 IST
last updated:August 21, 2023, 15:25 IST