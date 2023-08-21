Prakash Raj Faces Criticism Over X Post Mocking Chandrayaan-3 Mission, Congress Says 'Shameful'

Actor Prakash Raj landed in hot waters ahead of the scheduled landing of India’s lunar mission Chandrayaan-3 on the Moon’s surface on August 23. Amidst all eyes on the final countdown to the spacecraft’s landing on the surface of the moon, the actor invited backlash over an X post mocking India’s Moon mission. Follow LIVE

Prakash Raj took to the social media site X (formerly Twitter) and mocked the Moon mission Chandrayaan-3. He shared a cartoon of a man in a vest and lungi pouring tea and wrote, “First picture coming from the Moon by #VikramLander Wowww #justasking."

The post was widely condemned on social media with users calling out the actor for taking a sarcastic jibe at ISRO.

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Singhvi slammed Prakash Raj for his post calling it “shameful”.

“I condemn Prakash Raj for this shameful tweet. The success of ISRO is the success of India. #Chandrayaan3 #VikramLander,” Singhvi said in a post on X.

ISRO said that the lander module (LM), comprising the lander ‘Vikram’ and rover ‘Pragyan’, is expected to touch down on the lunar surface on Wednesday, August 23 at 6:04 pm.

Chandrayaan-3 Mission:🇮🇳Chandrayaan-3 is set to land on the moon 🌖on August 23, 2023, around 18:04 Hrs. IST. Thanks for the wishes and positivity! Let’s continue experiencing the journey togetheras the action unfolds LIVE at:ISRO Website https://t.co/osrHMk7MZLYouTube… pic.twitter.com/zyu1sdVpoE — ISRO (@isro) August 20, 2023

Chandrayaan-3 successfully underwent a second deboosting operation on Sunday. With this, the mission’s final leg is the powered descent on the moon.