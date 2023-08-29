'Pranam Kaahe Nahi Kiye?' Using Expletives, J'khand Cong Leader's Son Thrashes Class 11 Student | WATCH

Congress leader Ranvijay Singh’s son mercilessly thrashed a class 11 student along with his bodyguards for not saluting. “Pranam kyun nahi kiya (Why didn’t you greet me respectfully)," accused Ranveer Singh asked the boy adding abusive words.

Seventeen-year-old Akash Singh was allegedly hit with the butt of a pistol and sticks. He was later abducted in a vehicle and his father, builder Vikram Singh, was called up and threatened.

The father then lodged an FIR at Saraidhela police station against Ranveer, his friend Vishal Singh, Aditya Singh and Ansh Singh.

As the video of the incident went viral, Ranvijay Singh questioned on the authenticity of the clip and demanded and investigation.

The Incident in Detail

According to reports, Akash Singh, alias Krish, is a resident of Hirapur JC Mallick Road in Dhanbad and studies in Class 11 in Delhi Public School. On Friday, he went for his tuition classes in Koyla Nagar.

Akash said that while returning, he went to Koyla Nagar Shopping Complex late evening with his friends. While he was standing with his friends, Ranvijay Singh’s son arrived with his bodyguards in four ‘Scorpio’ cars.

“The car number was ‘0027’. Some 20-25 people came out of the cars, held me and asked ‘why didn’t you greet (in respect) Ranvijay’s son’. I refused. He (Ranveer) then said he felt like hitting me, and with this, the leader’s son started raining blows at me," the 17-year-old student said.

"Parnam kaahe nahi kiya re Madh**d!"Dhanbad, Jharkhand: Ranveer, the son of a Congress leader Ranvijay Singh, brutally beat a student with the butt of a pistol for not touching his feet. An FIR has been registered after immense pressure. pic.twitter.com/VjdrTfg4xc — Treeni (@_treeni) August 29, 2023

“Ranveer then shoved me in his car. Hit me inside the vehicle too. While hitting me, he took me to ‘Mandal tea shop’ in Koyla Nagar. They kept hitting me even then, following which his bodyguards held me by the collar and made me fall on Ranveer’s feet. The leader’s son also took my phone, called up my father and threatened him," Akash Singh narrated.

The student told reporters that Ranveer hit him with the butt of a pistol on his head. The leader’s son also used sticks and ‘kada’ (metal bracelet) to hit me, he added.

According to local reports, Vikram Singh’s family is panic after the incident and has demanded protection.