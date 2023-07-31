Prayagraj: In Rare Surgery, Doctors Remove Foetus From 7-Month-old Boy's Stomach

A case of foetus in a foetus (FIF), a rare congenital anomaly, was reported at SN Children’s Hospital where a seven-month-old boy was found carrying a foetus of an equal age inside his stomach.
However, doctors performed a complex surgery to remove the foetus which had developed a head, hair, both arms and legs.
The child is now healthy and under the supervision of doctors, said Dr D Kumar, who conducted the operation.
He said, “It is a very rare case and there are probably 200 such cases in the whole world and 10 in the country."
Five days ago, a farmer from Kunda, Pratapgarh brought his seven-month-old son to his OPD at SRN Hospital. The child’s mother had died after giving birth. The child’s stomach was bloated. The condition was critical.
“Following the initial checkup, a CT scan was done and the report showed that the child was carrying another baby. He was immediately admitted and was operated upon," Dr Kumar said.(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - IANS)