2-MIN READ

Prep Talk for G20 Summit: 35 Hotels in New Delhi, NCR Booked for Sept 9-10 Meet | Exclusive

Reported By: Manoj Gupta

CNN-News18

Last Updated: August 14, 2023, 21:12 IST

New Delhi, India

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi summit. (AP File)

A G20 Leaders' Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi summit. (AP File)

G20 Meet in Delhi: Leaders of the G-20, including US President Joe Biden, are scheduled to convene. The 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit will be a culmination of all G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year

A total of 35 hotels in New Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) have been booked by different missions and the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) for guests and dignitaries who will arrive for the G20 summit on September 9 and 10, according to local sources.

ALSO READ | Ukraine Conflict High on Agenda for G-20 Summit in New Delhi, Says US

The hotels are in New Delhi, South Delhi and Aerocity. The war between Russia and Ukraine is set to be a topic of discussion at the G20 meet, News18 had earlier reported, citing a US State Department official. Leaders of the G20, including US President Joe Biden, are scheduled to convene in New Delhi.

According to the G20 website, the 18th G20 Heads of State and Government Summit in New Delhi will be a culmination of all G20 processes and meetings held throughout the year among ministers, senior officials, and civil societies.

A G20 Leaders’ Declaration will be adopted at the conclusion of the New Delhi summit, stating leaders’ commitment towards the priorities discussed and agreed upon during the respective ministerial and working group meetings.

US PREZ JOE BIDEN TO STAY AT ITC MAURYA

Sources said that top five-star hotels, namely Taj Mahal, Taj Palace, Maurya Sheraton, Le Meridien, Shangri-La, Imperial, Oberoi and Leela, will host the top dignitaries of the world.

According to top sources, some missions have permanent security go-ahead for some top hotels and they have booked these hotels long ago. All dignitaries will come with a big contingent, which will include their personal office, top foreign office officials, ministers and security. All missions are already in touch with the MEA for smooth stay and movement during the visit.

Top sources say Biden likely to stay at ITC Maurya, China’s President Xi Jinping is likely to stay at Taj Palace, Taj Maan Singh will host dignitaries from the UAE, Saudi dignitaries will stay at Leela and Le Meridien will host different organisations.

All these hotels will be manned by the Delhi Police as first access control squad for the VIPs and one Deputy Commissioner of Police-level official will oversee the operations.

WHERE THE CONTINGENTS WILL STAY

  • JW Marriott, Hyatt: Italy
  • Radisson Blu, Mahipalpur: Mexico
  • Lalit: Canada, Japan
  • ITC Maurya: USA
  • Taj Mahal: UAE
  • Hyatt: South Africa
  • Oberoi: Russia
  • Lodhi: Oman
  • Shangri-La: Germany, UK
  • Taj Palace: Brazil, China
  • Imperial: Australia, Indonesia
  • Oberoi, Gurugram: Korea
  • Grand: Bangladesh
  • Pullman, Oberoi: Turkey
  • Leela: Saudi Arabia
  • Le Meridien: Netherlands, Nigeria, EU
  • Andaz Delhi, Hyatt: Singapore
  • Roseate, Hyatt: Spain
  • Claridges: France
  • Sheraton: Egypt
  • ITC, Le Meridien, Hyatt: Mauritius

first published:August 14, 2023, 20:56 IST
last updated:August 14, 2023, 21:12 IST