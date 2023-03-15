Preparations in Full Swing for 75 Varieties of Mangoes to be Exported from Malda

In a special initiative to celebrate 75 years of independence, 75 species of mangoes from West Bengal’s Malda and Murshidabad districts will be exported to other countries.

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has already identified 75 varieties of delicious mangoes from Malda and Murshidabad districts.

The central organization has launced a joint initiative with the state horticulture department and has started planning for the next few days regarding the export of mangoes abroad to countries including Qatar and Dubai.

Last year, 34 varieties of mangoes from the state were exported abroad. Most of mangoes were from Malda district. Three varieties of Malda mangoes have already received the GI tag. Besides those mangoes, there is a special initiative to send other delicious mangoes abroad.

Last year, Malda mangoes gained a special reputation in these countries. So, the plan is to send more mangoes this time. So far, the weather this season has been favourable for mango cultivation. Barring any natural calamity, the district is likely to produce a record amount of mangoes.

Although there is a lot of mango production in the district, farmers often do not take proper care of it. As a result, there is not much demand for those mangoes in the foreign market.

The plan is to export mangoes abroad immediately after harvest. To implement the plan, a special training camp was organized with the mango farmers of the District Horticulture Department. Mango growers were trained to correct all the maintenance mistakes that they make. Also, four exporters from Kolkata were brought to Malda under the initiative by APEDA.

Joint initial stage discussions with farmers and exporters have also been held so far. This is a novel initiative of the administration to preserve the memory of the independence of the country through the mangoes of Malda.

Read all the Latest India News here