President Murmu Applauds India's Economic Resilience in I-Day Eve Address, Says Nation Turns Challenges into Opportunities

Addressing the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day, President Droupadi Murmu on Monday highlighted the nation’s remarkable progress on all fronts despite global uncertainties stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent events. The government’s adept navigation, which has transformed challenges into opportunities, resulted in robust GDP growth, she said.

“India’s economy has proven to be not only resilient during turbulent times but is also a beacon of hope for others," the President said.

She also attributed farmers for their significant contribution to India’s economic growth. “The world economy is passing through a delicate stage, as the pandemic has been followed by international events that have added to the air of uncertainty. Yet, the Government has been able to navigate the stormy waters very well. India has converted challenges into opportunities and has recorded high GDP growth. Our Annadata farmers have contributed significantly to our economic growth. The nation feels indebted to them," she said.

The President said that while global inflation remains a cause for worry, “the Government and the Reserve Bank have managed to contain it. “The Government has succeeded in protecting the common people from high inflation while also providing a more extensive security cover to the poor. The world looks up to India for global economic growth," President Murmu said.

The President said the economic progress follows a dual approach: empowering enterprise through streamlined business and job creation, while also expanding welfare initiatives for the disadvantaged. Prioritising the deprived remains a policy focus for the government and has lifted many from poverty in the last decade. Targeted programs improve tribal conditions, she said while urging “tribal brothers and sisters to enrich their traditions while embracing modernity."

President Murmu said human development concerns have also been accorded high priority by the government. Hailing the National Education Policy of 2020 for making a positive impact, she said the learning process has become more flexible. “The visionary policy, which aims to merge ancient values with modern skills, will bring in unprecedented changes in the education sector over the years, leading to a great transformation of the nation," she said.

India’s economic advancement thrives on people’s aspirations, especially the youth, exploring diverse areas like startups and sports, she said.

Murmu emphasised India’s boundless aspirations. Referring to ISRO’s achievements, including the Chandrayaan-3 mission, she said the upcoming moon landing by lander ‘Vikram’ and its rover named ‘Pragyan’ will be a stepping stone for future space endeavors.

Recognising scientists’ contributions, the President announced the Anusandhan National Research Foundation, with Rs 50,000 crore investment over five years, aimed at fostering research, innovation and development in educational and research institutions.

President Murmu also called for urgent global attention is required for climate change, evident through extreme weather events, floods, and droughts, attributed to global warming. India’s remarkable achievements in renewable energy and leadership in the International Solar Alliance underscore progress, she added.

Extreme weather events affect all. But their impact is far more severe on the poor and the marginalised. Cities and hilly terrains especially need to be made more resilient. Noting that the “culture of greed distances us from nature", she urged a return to our roots. Many tribal communities living harmoniously with nature provide valuable insights for climate action, she said.

Underlining that the Constitution is the country’s guiding document, Murmu said its Preamble contains the ideals of the freedom struggle. “Let us move forward with the spirit of harmony and brotherhood to realise the dreams of our nation-builders," she said.

She also recalled the role of women freedom fighters Matangini Hazra, Kanaklata Baruah, Kasturba Gandhi, Sarojini Naidu, Ammu Swaminathan, Rama Devi, Aruna Asaf-Ali and Sucheta Kriplani and said, “Today, women are contributing extensively in every field of development and service to the country and are enhancing the nation’s pride."

Murmu expressed contentment over the emphasis on women’s economic empowerment, highlighting its role in enhancing their societal standing. “I urge all fellow citizens to give priority to women empowerment. I would like our sisters and daughters to overcome challenges with courage and move ahead in life. Development of women was among the ideals of our freedom struggle," she said.

During interactions with the Indian diaspora, Murmu noticed a newfound confidence in India’s role. “India is playing a crucial role in promoting developmental and humanitarian goals around the world. It has also assumed leadership of international forums, especially the presidency of G-20," she said.

G-20’s influence presents a unique chance for equitable progress in trade, finance, and human development. India’s grassroots approach, involving students and citizens, reflects a pioneering campaign for G-20 engagement, she added.