President Droupadi Murmu Visits Iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Shares Pictures
President Droupadi Murmu Visits Iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial, Shares Pictures

Published By: Revathi Hariharan

PTI

Last Updated: March 18, 2023, 16:31 IST

Tamil Nadu, India

Murmu visited the Dhyana mandapam inside the memorial and sat in meditation for some time. (Photo: Twitter/@rashtrapatibhvn)

The President was ferried in a launch of the Poompuhar Shipping Corporation to the monument for the savant established on a rock about 500 meters from the mainland in 1970.

President Droupadi Murmu on Saturday visited the historic monument of Swami Vivekananda off the coast of Kanyakumari, during a brief sojourn to the shore town.

The President was ferried in a launch of the Poompuhar Shipping Corporation to the monument for the savant established on a rock about 500 meters from the mainland in 1970.

“Visiting the iconic Vivekananda Rock Memorial is a memorable experience for me. I marvel at the greatness of the late Eknath Ranade ji who was behind the building of the spiritually charged complex," Murmu said after going around the impressive structure.

“I feel blessed to have a feel of the great ennobling mission of Swami Vivekananda in this place. I appreciate the devotion of the people who are spreading the message of Swamiji through the activities of Vivekananda Kendra," the President, said while recording her impression on the visitors’ book.

On December 24, 1892, Vivekananda after arriving at Kanyakumari, swam across to reach the rock in the mid-sea and meditated for three days. The monument was raised to honour the saint.

Murmu visited the Dhyana mandapam inside the memorial and sat in meditation for some time.

Earlier, the President was received by Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, State IT Minister Mano Thangaraj, Kanyakumari district collector P N Sridhar and other officials, on her arrival at the Government guest house helipad, Kanyakumari, from Kerala.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
  1. President Droupadi Murmu
first published:March 18, 2023, 16:31 IST
last updated:March 18, 2023, 16:31 IST
