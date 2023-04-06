CHANGE LANGUAGE
President Droupudi Murmu to Fly Sortie in Su-30 on Saturday
President Droupudi Murmu to Fly Sortie in Su-30 on Saturday

In 2009, former president Pratibha Patil had flown in the frontline fighter aircraft

President Droupudi Murmu will fly a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft on Saturday from the Tezpur Air Force Station, an official spokesperson said.

President Murmu will be visiting Assam from April 6 to 8, the spokesperson said.

“On April 8, 2023, the president will make a sortie on the Sukhoi 30 MKI fighter aircraft at the Tezpur Air Force Station," the official said.

She will inaugurate the Gaj Utsav-2023 at the Kaziranga National Park on April 7 and later at Guwahati, she will flag off the Mount Kanchenjunga Expedition-2023.

On the same day, she will also grace the function being organised to mark the completion of 75 years of the Gauhati High Court at Guwahati, the spokesperson said.

