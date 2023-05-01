CHANGE LANGUAGE
President Murmu Greets People on Gujarat, Maharashtra Formation Day
1-MIN READ

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: May 01, 2023, 11:17 IST

New Delhi, India

President Droupadi Murmu. (File Photo: PIB YouTube)

Gujarat and Maharashtra were formed on this day in 1960 following the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Bombay on linguistic grounds

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted citizens, especially the residents of Gujarat and Maharashtra, on the formation day of the two states.

“On Gujarat Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to all the countrymen, especially to all the residents of the state. The land of Gujarat is the land of great personalities like Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.

“The enterprising and progressive people here have contributed significantly to the development of the country. I wish that Gujarat continues to move forward on the path of progress and the happiness and prosperity of the residents of the state grow," she said in a tweet in Hindi and Gujarati.

In another tweet, she conveyed her greetings to people Maharashtra’s foundation day.

“This land of saints, brave fighters, artists and people who left an indelible mark of their talent and contribution in other fields has been the birthplace and workplace of personalities like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Babasaheb Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar. I wish the continued progress of the state as well as a bright future for all Maharashtrians," Murmu said in a tweet in Hindi and Marathi.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
May 01, 2023
