President Murmu Likely to Visit Her Home District Next Month

President Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit her home district Mayurbhanj on May 9 and attend the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, formerly known as North Orissa University in Baripada.

This Vice-Chancellor of University Prof. Santosh Kumar Tripathy announced this after receiving a letter of consent from the Private Secretary to the President.

The May 9 visit will be the President’s first visit to her home district after being elected to the high office and her third visit to the state.

However, the Rashtrapati Bhawan is yet to make any formal announcement on this.

Earlier, President Murmu visited Odisha in February this year and in November last year. Both the trips were connected with educational institutions.

