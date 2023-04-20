CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Solar Eclipse 2023 LiveKarnataka Election 2023 LIVERahul GandhiCovid NewsAtiq Ahmed
Home » India » President Murmu Likely to Visit Her Home District Next Month
1-MIN READ

President Murmu Likely to Visit Her Home District Next Month

Curated By: Aashi Sadana

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 23:50 IST

New Delhi, India

President Droupadi Murmu. (File Photo: PIB YouTube)

President Droupadi Murmu. (File Photo: PIB YouTube)

The May 9 visit will be the President’s first visit to her home district after being elected to the high office and her third visit to the state.

President Droupadi Murmu is likely to visit her home district Mayurbhanj on May 9 and attend the 12th convocation of Maharaja Sriram Chandra Bhanja Deo University, formerly known as North Orissa University in Baripada.

This Vice-Chancellor of University Prof. Santosh Kumar Tripathy announced this after receiving a letter of consent from the Private Secretary to the President.

The May 9 visit will be the President’s first visit to her home district after being elected to the high office and her third visit to the state.

However, the Rashtrapati Bhawan is yet to make any formal announcement on this.

Earlier, President Murmu visited Odisha in February this year and in November last year. Both the trips were connected with educational institutions.

Read all the Latest India News here

About the Author
Aashi Sadana
Aashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honors from Lady Shri Ram College in Delhi, she went on to complete her mas...Read More
first published:April 20, 2023, 23:50 IST
last updated:April 20, 2023, 23:50 IST