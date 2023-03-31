President Murmu Meets Makers of 'The Elephant Whisperers'

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday met the makers of the Oscar-winning documentary “The Elephant Whisperers", and praised them for showcasing India’s tradition of conservation and living in harmony with nature.

“The Elephant Whisperers" is the maiden Indian production to win in the Documentary Short Subject category at the 95th Academy Awards.

“President Droupadi Murmu met the makers of Oscar winning documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’, Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga. She congratulated them on winning the award and praised them for showcasing India’s tradition of conservation and living in harmony with nature," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted along with pictures of the meeting.

The documentary explores the bond between humans and an abandoned elephant calf in a Tamil Nadu sanctuary.

