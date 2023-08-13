CHANGE LANGUAGE
President Murmu to Address Nation on Eve of 77th Independence Day

Last Updated: August 13, 2023, 23:42 IST

New Delhi, India

President Droupadi Murmu. (File Photo)

The address will be broadcast from 7 pmBoard Media on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi followed by the English version, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement

President Droupadi Murmu will address the nation on the eve of the 77th Independence Day on August 14, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said on Sunday.

The address will be broadcast from 7 pm Board Media on the entire national network of Akashvani and telecast on all Doordarshan channels in Hindi followed by the English version, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a statement.

“Broadcast of the address in Hindi and English on Doordarshan will be followed by broadcast in regional languages by regional channels of Doordarshan. Akashvani will broadcast regional language versions at 9:30 PM on its respective regional networks," it said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
