President Murmu to Arrive in West Bengal Today for Two-day State Visit

President Droupadi Murmu will arrive in Kolkata on Monday for a two-day visit to West Bengal.

Soon after arriving in the city on her maiden visit to the state after becoming the President, Murmu will visit Subhash Chandra Bose’s residence the Netaji Bhavan in the southern part of the city to pay homage to the national hero.

From there she will head towards Rabindranath Tagore’s residence at Jorasanko Thakurbari in central Kolkata and pay tributes to the national poet.

Murmu, will be felicitated in the evening by the West Bengal government at a programme scheduled at the Netaji Indoor Stadium where Governor C V Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will be present.

On Tuesday the President will grace the celebration of the completion of 80 years of UCO Bank in Kolkata after paying a visit to the Belur Math, the global headquarters of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission.

The President is also scheduled to go to Santiniketan to grace the annual convocation of Visva-Bharati university.

