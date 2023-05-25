President Murmu to Interact with Tribal Women Members of SHGs in J’khand on Thursday

President Droupadi Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to Jharkhand, will on Thursday interact with women members of Self-Help Groups in Khunti, the birthplace of tribal icon Birsa Munda, an official said.

Over 25,000 tribal women are expected to participate in the programme, he said.

Later in the day, the President will attend the second convocation of the IIIT in Ranchi.

“More than 25,000 tribal women members are expected to connect with the President at the Birsa Munda College stadium in Khunti," the official said.

Murmu will interact with tribal women members of self-help groups at the ‘Mahila SHGs Sammelan’ organised by the Tribal Cooperative Marketing Development Federation of India and the National Scheduled Tribes Finance and Development Corporation under the aegis of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The objective of the programme is to encourage and inspire women SHGs for entrepreneurship, the official said.

On the second day of her Jharkhand visit, Murmu will also visit stalls showcasing diverse tribal crafts, and live demonstrations of tribal art will be done there, he said.

Various tribal products will be displayed in 20 stalls for which several suppliers and Van Dhan Vikas Kendras of Jharkhand and Bihar have been invited to participate in the exhibition.

top videos

Murmu on Wednesday paid obeisance at the Baba Baidyanath temple in Deoghar district.

She also inaugurated the new building of the Jharkhand High Court in Ranchi, built at a cost of around Rs 550 crore.