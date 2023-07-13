CHANGE LANGUAGE
President Murmu To Visit Odisha In July Last Week
President Murmu To Visit Odisha In July Last Week

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 18:12 IST

Bhubaneswar, India

Murmu will travel to Bhadrak on July 27 to attend the diamond jubilee celebrations of Bhadrak Autonomous College. (File Photo: Twitter/rashtrapatibhvn)

According to sources, Murmu's presence at the Orissa High Court's 75th anniversary valedictory ceremony, the National Law University of Odisha's (NLUO) convocation, and the SCB Medical College students' union anniversary programme has been confirmed by Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to the respective institutions.

President Droupadi Murmu will come to Odisha in the last week of July on a two-day visit, officials said on Thursday. Murmu will attend three programmes in Cuttack on July 26.

Among these are the valedictory session of the 75th anniversary celebrations of Orissa High Court, the convocation ceremony of National Law University Odisha (NLUO) and the students’ union anniversary programme of SCB Medical College. Rashtrapati Bhavan and the Union Ministry of Home Affairs have confirmed Murmu’s attendance in these programmes to the respective institutes, officials said.

She is also likely to visit Katak Chandi Temple during the trip, they said. Murmu will travel to Bhadrak on July 27 to attend the diamond jubilee celebrations of Bhadrak Autonomous College, they added.

This will be her third visit to the state after assuming the office of the president in July 2022. She had last visited the state in May on a three-day tour.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 13, 2023, 18:12 IST
last updated:July 13, 2023, 18:12 IST