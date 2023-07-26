President Murmu Visits Chandi Temple in Cuttack, Emphasizes Speedy Justice During Address at Orissa HC

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday offered prayers to the deity at Cuttack’s Chandi Temple on the second day of her Odisha visit. She also addressed the valedictory function at the 75 years celebrations of the Orissa High Court at Cuttack, following the temple visit.

During the President’s visit to the Chandi Temple, special arrangements were made and the deity was decked up in golden attire.

A huge crowd gathered around the temple premises to welcome her.

In her address at the valedictory function celebrating 75 years of the Orissa High Court in Cuttack, Murmu said that the establishment of the High Court reflected the long-standing aspirations of the people of Odisha.

She also said, “Any institution that does not change with the times lags behind”. The President also praised the Orissa High Court for its endeavour to adapt technological developments in the justice delivery system.

While suggesting to adhere to the principles of Mahatma Gandhi, President Murmu emphasized on the need to give justice to the backward classes. She also asked all connected with Orissa High Court to work towards speedy dispensation of justice and set an example for the entire country.

The President emphasized speedy justice to all, in her valedictory address. She said that many people are suffering due to delayed justice and the victims get frustrated due to the delay in justice. “Speedy justice will help both the victims and the innocent people. Many sections of society are not able to fight the cases”, she added.

Murmu said that emphasis should also be given to how to give justice to the underprivileged.

The function was attended by Governor Ganeshi Lal, Law Minister Jagannath Saraka, High Court Chief Justice S. Muralidhar and many other dignitaries.

The President is also scheduled to address the annual function of SCB Medical College and Hospital and grace the convocation of National Law University in the city.