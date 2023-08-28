Priceless Raksha Bandhan Gift: Mumbai Girl Donates Part of Her Liver to Ailing Brother

Raksha Bandhan celebrates the bond of love between siblings when a brother vows to protect her sister from all evils, however, in a special Rakhi celebration, a 21-year-old woman from Mumbai donated a part of her liver to save her brother’s life.

According to TOI, Rahul, 17, was battling autoimmune liver cirrhosis and needed a liver transplant when her sister Nandini decided to bestow him with the extraordinary gift of life ahead of Raksha Bandhan.

Nandini donated a part of her liver required for the treatment of her brother, which was later transplanted by the team of doctors led by Dr Vikram Raut, Director of Liver Transplantation and HPB Surgery, Medicover Hospitals, Navi Mumbai, TOI reported.

As per Dr Raut, in autoimmune liver disease, the patient’s immune system starts acting against his own liver cells. It can be treated with medicines if diagnosed early however, when it reaches a later stage, a transplant becomes necessary.

“In Rahul’s case, it was diagnosed late and had complications like repeated bleeding, ascites (abnormal build-up of fluid in the abdomen), and jaundice. So, he was advised to have a liver transplant. His mother was found to have HbsAg positive and rejected as a donor. His 21-year-old sister Nandini Patil came forward and was found eligible after a complete evaluation," Dr Raut was quoted as saying by TOI.

Also Read | This Rare Coincidence On Rakshabandhan After 200 Years Will Benefit 3 Zodiac Signs

The doctor added that any further delay in Rahul’s treatment could have led to the loss of his life and since Nandini’s liver perfectly matched her brother’s, she fearlessly donated a part of her organ to save her brother.

The family also had some financial distress and was unable to afford the transplant, but the hospital and other charitable organizations supported Rahul’s transplant.

Nandini Patil, Rahul’s sister is currently attending college, and her younger brother Rahul, is studying in 10th standard.

“My brother means the world to me. I am overjoyed that I gave him a valuable gift on Raksha Bandhan. We had all been extremely concerned about his condition for months. I am grateful to the doctors for giving a second lease of life to my brother who can fulfil his dreams now," Nandini told TOI.

Rahul said that he was surprised by the Rakhi gift his sister gave her by saving his life.