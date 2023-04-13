PM Modi to Hand Over 71,000 Appointment Letters to New Recruits in Rozgar Mela Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to distribute 71,000 appointment letters to new recruits today via video conferencing on the occasion of Rozgar Mela. The ceremony will begin at 10:30 am. Prime Minister Modi will also address the new appointees on the occasion.

Rozgar Mela is a stepping stone towards the fulfilment of the prime minister’s commitment to grant the highest priority to employment generation. It is expected to provide meaningful opportunities to the youth and a platform for their participation in national development.

According to an ANI report, the ‘Rozgar Mela’ will be held in three different locations- Guwahati in Assam, Siliguri in North Bengal and Dimapur in Nagaland under the jurisdiction of NF Railway.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal will distribute the appointment letters to 207 new recruits at Railway Rang Bhavan Cultural Hall, Guwahati.

Union Minister of State in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and Ministry of Labour and Employment, Rameswar Teli will give out the appointment letters to 217 candidates at Imliyanger Memorial Centre, Dimapur.

Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of India Nisith Pramanik will hand over the appointment letters to 225 new appointees at Railway Officers Club, New Jalpaiguri.

Selected from across the country, the newly inducted appointees will join various positions/posts under the Government of India like, Train Manager, Station Master, Sr commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Inspector, Sub Inspectors, Constable, Stenographer, Junior Accountant, Postal Assistant, Income Tax Inspector, Tax Assistant, Sr Draughtsman, JE/Supervisor, Assistant Professor, Teacher, Librarian, Nurse, Probationary Officers, PA, MTS, and many more.

The new recruits will get an opportunity to undergo training through Karmayogi Prarambh, an online orientation course for all new appointees in different Government departments.

