Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People on Easter
1-MIN READ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Greets People on Easter

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 09, 2023, 09:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society, Modi said in a tweet

Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society, Modi said in a tweet (File Image: PTI)

"May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day," he said

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted people on Easter and wished that this special occasion may deepen the spirit of harmony in society.  Easter is celebrated by Christians all over the world in belief of the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“Happy Easter! May this special occasion deepen the spirit of harmony in our society," Modi said in a tweet.

“May it inspire people to serve society and help empower the downtrodden. We remember the pious thoughts of Lord Christ on this day," he said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
first published:April 09, 2023, 09:13 IST
last updated:April 09, 2023, 09:13 IST