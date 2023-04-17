CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Atiq Ahmed MurderCovid Cases TodayKhan MarketSame Sex MarriagesBathinda Firing
Home » India » Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Ex-PM Chandra Shekhar on His Birth Anniversary
1-MIN READ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Pays Tribute to Ex-PM Chandra Shekhar on His Birth Anniversary

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 21:39 IST

New Delhi, India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Chandra Shekhar served the society with utmost dedication and worked to remove poverty. (File Image/ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Chandra Shekhar served the society with utmost dedication and worked to remove poverty. (File Image/ANI)

Chandra Shekhar, who served as prime minister from November 10, 1990, to June 21, 1991, headed a government of a breakaway faction of the Janata Dal with outside support from the Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to former prime minister Chandra Shekhar on his birth anniversary, saying he served the society with utmost dedication and worked to remove poverty.

Chandra Shekhar, who served as prime minister from November 10, 1990, to June 21, 1991, headed a government of a breakaway faction of the Janata Dal with outside support from the Congress.

“Tributes to former PM Shri Chandra Shekhar Ji on his birth anniversary. He made a rich contribution to our nation and was widely respected across the political spectrum,” Modi said in a tweet.

He served the society with utmost dedication and worked to remove poverty, the prime minister said.

Read all the Latest India News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. Chandra Shekhar
  2. congress
  3. Narendra Modi
  4. New Delhi
  5. prime minister narendra modi
first published:April 17, 2023, 21:39 IST
last updated:April 17, 2023, 21:39 IST