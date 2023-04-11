Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Distribute 71,000 Appointment Letters on Thursday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will distribute about 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted employees on April 13 via video conferencing and also address them on the occasion, according to a statement issued by his office on Tuesday.

The programme is part of the ‘Rozgar Mela’ drive, under which 10 lakh people are expected to be given jobs. The statement said it was a step towards the fulfilment of the prime minister’s commitment to accord the highest priority to employment generation.

“The Rozgar Mela is expected to act as a catalyst in further employment generation and provide meaningful opportunities to the youth for their empowerment and participation in national development," it added.

The recruits selected from across the country will join various positions under the central government like train manager, station master, senior commercial-cum-ticket clerk, inspector, sub-inspector, constable, stenographer, junior accountant, postal assistant, income tax inspector, tax assistant, assistant professor, teacher, librarian, nurse, probationary officers, PA and MTS among others.

They will also get an opportunity to train themselves through the ‘Karmayogi Prarambh’, an online orientation course for new appointees in various government departments, the statement added.

