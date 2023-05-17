CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » India » Prince Harry, Meghan Involved in Car Chase While Being Followed by Photographers
Prince Harry, Meghan Involved in Car Chase While Being Followed by Photographers

Published By: Arpita Raj

Associated Press

Last Updated: May 17, 2023, 20:31 IST

New York

File photo of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. (Image: Reuters)

The couple's office says the pair and Meghan's mother were followed for more than two hours by half a dozen vehicles after leaving a charity event in New York on Tuesday

A spokesperson for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan said Wednesday the couple were involved in a car chase while being followed by photographers.

    The couple’s office says the pair and Meghan’s mother were followed for more than two hours by half a dozen vehicles after leaving a charity event in New York on Tuesday.

    It said in a statement Wednesday that the chase “resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians, and two NYPD officers.” It called the incident “near catastrophic.”

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Associated Press)
