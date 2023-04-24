Private Breeding Farm in Telangana Rears Goats of Imported Breeds

A private goat breeding farm in Telangana has been rearing goats of different breeds with utmost care. Anwar, a native of Bhoothpur in the Mahbubnagar district, opened a private goat breeding farm in his native town in 2018, with the intention to rear goats of different breeds.

They include African Boer, a breed developed in India after being imported from South Africa, Mewati of Haryana, Hyderabadi and other domestic and foreign breeds of goats. The farm has been developing new breeds by mating a male goat of one breed with a female goat of another breed.

In a first of its kind in the state, the farm has implemented a cage system, where the goats are kept in cages according to their breed. The cage system is built on a plastic floor with holes three to four feet height from the ground for the disposal of waste from the goats. The cage system is built in a way that helps keep the cages clean and the goats safe from diseases, Bhoothpur animal husbandry development officer Madhusudan said.

In order to develop a new breed, one male goat has to mate with female goats of three generations. The process takes almost two-and-a-half years depending upon the preparedness of the female goat to mate with the male.

“We bought goats and sheep from different places and performed some experiments in which we succeeded. We are not selling them as we aim to supply the best breeds to the farmers. It is a costly procedure but we are doing it for the farmers," Anwar told News18.

The farm has been mating breed couples such as Mewati - Sojat, Mewati – Hyderabadi, Domestic breed - African Boer and so on. Anwar told News18 that he has spent Rs 25 lakh on the farm so far. Currently, the farm has 160 goats, but Anwar aims to rear as many as 10,000 goats on his farm.

