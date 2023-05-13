Priyanka Chopra in a Fiery Red Suit and Stunning Boots Is the OG Style Icon: Pics

With Richard Madden, actor Priyanka Chopra just released the Prime video series Citadel, which has been a success. The romantic comedy starring the actor and Sam Heughan hit theatres. Priyanka showed off her design prowess and delighted fans with back-to-back stunning ensembles while promoting both projects. You’ll be similarly smitten by the new look that Priyanka wore while out and about in New York City, as shown in photos shared by her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray. The star is depicted wearing scorching red separates. To read our download on the ensemble, scroll down.

Priyanka Chopra’s stylist posted images of the actor wearing the scorching red outfit to Instagram on Saturday with the remark, “Episode 4 is out!!! @citadelonprime." In the photo, Priyanka can be seen leaving her house in New York City while sporting a cropped shirt, a mermaid-inspired skirt, and fierce boots. She purchased her matching ensemble from the Patou clothes store. She accessorised it with Bulgari jewellery (Priyanka is the brand’s international spokesperson). The fashion-forward moment was adored by viewers, who showered praise in the comments section. View Priyanka’s pictures and the comments sent by her fans below.

The hot red cropped shirt and skirt on Priyanka were made of textured ruched fabric that hugged her body and emphasised her beautiful curves. While the skirt has a high-rise waist and a ruffled silk-satin attachment on the hem to give it a mermaid-like look, the sleeveless top has a round neckline, fitted bust, and a midriff-baring hem.

The outfit was accessorised by Priyanka with eye-catching pieces, such as fierce red high-heel boots with a front lace-up design, chic gold bracelets, statement rings, petite hoop earrings, and broad, black-tinted sunglasses.

Last but not least, Priyanka’s glam options were feathery brows, a sheer mauve lip colour, rouged cheeks, light contouring, a dewy base, and shimmering highlighter. A centre-parted open style with wavy hair completed the look.