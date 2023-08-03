'Pro-JeM' Man Arrested from Moradabad; UP ATS Says Was 'In Touch' with Pak Handler on WhatsApp

The Uttar Pradesh anti terrorist squad arrested a man from Moradabad for allegedly being in touch with a Pakistani handler. He wanted to go to Afghanistan for commando training and is pro Jaish-e-Mohammad, sources said.

The UP ATS arrested the man based on inputs from central agencies. He was identified as Ahmad Raza, a resident of Moradabad. Sources said he was in contact with a Pakistan-based JeM handler, identified as Ehsaullah Ghazi, over WhatsApp.

Sources further said he was active on Facebook and would post “jihadi” content. He had expressed a desire for ‘shahadat’ and was undergoing physical training at his place, sources added.

Raza was also in touch with two other individuals in Mumbai as well as Jammi and Kashmir, both of whom are also in contact with Ghazi over WhatsApp, sources said. The ATS seized two of his mobile phones and has sent them for a forensic examination, they added.

Investigation agencies are cracking down on terror modules in different parts of the country by strictly adhering to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of “zero tolerance" towards terrorism. Only last month, the NIA averted major attacks by busting two terror modules in Jharkhand and Karnataka.

The Karnataka module was being run by a person named Junaid from Baku in Azerbaijan, along with a Mangaluru blast accused from jail. In Jharkhand and UP, the NIA had arrested a 19-year-old student enrolled at Aligarh Muslim University, who had conspired along with his aides and other unknown persons to support ISIS activities in India and disseminate the outfit’s propaganda through social media. The conspiracy was primarily aimed at carrying out terror attacks in India on behalf of ISIS.