Pro-Khalistan Graffiti: Promised $2,000 to Paint, Youths Only Get FIRs in Return, Say Sources | Exclusive

A day after controversial pro-Khalistan slogans appeared at multiple spots and metro stations in Delhi, including Shivaji Park, MadiPur, Paschim Vihar, Udyog Nagar, Maharaja Surajmal Stadium, Government Sarvodya Bal Vidyalaya Nangloi, Punjabi Bagh and Nangloi metro station, top sources from the security establishment on Monday said the groups are misusing Sikh youths for their anti-national propaganda in India.

The investigations found that those painting the graffiti are not part of an organised group. “Khalistani groups identify youth who look for them on social media or comment with anti-India sentiments. They gradually start radicalising them with their agenda and show them the “pathetic picture” of Indian Sikhs,” sources said.

Sources said they later show them the 1984 riots and the operation at Golden Temple. “These youths are mainly born after 1984 and they are in the grip of these pro-Khalistan gangs. They ask them to paint walls and put up flags with a promise of USD 1,000-2,000 against the video and picture they paint,” sources said.

“However, the police see these paintings and remove them with immediate effect. These boys are then refused money because now the graffiti or paintings aren’t there anymore,” they said.

Meanwhile, the youths end up getting first information reports (FIR) against them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including waging war against the nation.

‘COMMUNITY IRKED WITH KHALISTAN GROUPS FOR TARNISHING THEIR IMAGE’

CNN-News18 had earlier reported how the Indian Sikhs feel the Khalistan issue is being blown out of proportion and are unhappy that the community is losing respect due to the separatists’ radical approach, according to intelligence sources.

Sikh groups feel they are known for their hospitality and charity, but that is marred by Khalistanis’ violence, said sources.

​The Sikh community is in minority in different parts of the world such as the United Kingdom (UK), United States (US), Germany, France and Canada and has integrated in those societies. However, the community feels that as they don’t have a leader, the leadership is taken over by people involved in abuse and harassment, say intelligence sources. The alleged leaders only speak of separation and have no association with the Guru Granth Sahib in any way. They are never seen reciting a single word from the Holy book, the community feels, according to sources.

Sikhs in the other part of the globe are harassed or threatened by aggressive Sikh activists, they say.

The rise of the extremist fringe pro-Khalistan ideology is creating a negative impact on Sikhs in other countries and tarnishing their image too. Moderates feel they are not seen respectfully by host countries they are staying in. Gradually, this continued fight against India and disrespecting leaders and flags will lead to hostility, which they are not keen on, they say.