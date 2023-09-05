'Protests Are Legal But Not Extremism': UK Envoy on Khalistani Attack on Indian Embassy | News18 G20 Town Hall

Alex Ellis, the British High Commissioner to India on Tuesday vehemently opposed attacks by extremists on the Indian embassy and said the Khalistani extremism is not just an India problem but a United Kingdom problem as well. He added that while the UK government can allow protests, it would tolerate extremism and attacks on embassies in any form.

Ellis was speaking at CNN-News18’s G20 Town Hall where he addressed a question on a recent attack on the Indian Embassy in London by some pro-Khalistani extremists and said the rising extremism against any country is the UK government’s concern foremost concern.

#CNNNews18Townhall | Khalistani extremism is a UK problem, to have radicalised youth in UK attack other country's embassy is not okay. No place for extremism: Alex Ellis (@AlexWEllis), British High Commissioner to India#G20SummitDelhi #G20Summit2023 | @Zakka_Jacob pic.twitter.com/hau4FiBPXh— News18 (@CNNnews18) September 5, 2023

“Protests are legal but extremism in any form in the UK is a problem for us, including the Khalistani extremism. It is not an Indian problem but a UK problem. We don’t believe it is okay to attack embassies," Ellis said

In March, the High Commission of India in London was attacked by a group of about 50 persons, who committed criminal trespass, caused disrespect to the Indian National flag, damage to public property and injuries to officials of the Indian embassy.

At the time, the UK government strongly condemned “any direct attack" on the High Commission of India in London, deeming such actions “completely unacceptable."

In another such incident, the tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in the UK’s capital was grabbed at by the protesters chanting pro-Khalistan slogans.

India then summoned the British Deputy High Commissioner in New Delhi for an explanation over the complete “absence of security." The Ministry of External Affairs in its statement had said that India finds “unacceptable" the indifference of the UK government to the security of Indian diplomatic premises and personnel.

British High Commissioner on Economic Fugitives

On being asked about the delay in extradition of economic fugitives like Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya, despite clearing all the necessary legal processes, Ellis said “In case of economic fugitive, our former PM Boris Johnson said in many cases such as Mallya’s, the government has cleared the extradition order but their our other proceedings that take time and our different for every case."

He said the UK government is committed to cooperating in such matters and is dedicated to tackling the issue of economic fugitives diligently.