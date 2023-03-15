Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday praised doctors for successfully performing complex surgery on the grape-size heart of a foetus and reshaping it inside a mother’s womb at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS). A team of doctors performed the surgery on a 28-year-old pregnant woman who had suffered three miscarriages and was crestfallen when she was informed about the heart condition of the foetus in her womb.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, “Proud of India’s doctors for their dexterity and innovation."

Proud of India’s doctors for their dexterity and innovation. https://t.co/Rud6hMY7OG— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 15, 2023

Doctors at the hospital said the woman was determined to continue with the pregnancy and agreed to allow the doctors to carry out the procedure on the foetus’ heart.

“A team of interventional cardiologists along with doctors from the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at AIIMS performed the procedure termed balloon dilation in the obstructed valve of the heart. Under the procedure which was performed under the guidance of ultrasound, a needle was inserted in the heart of the foetus and then using a balloon catheter, the obstructed valve was unclogged," a senior doctor said.

“The whole procedure had to be done very swiftly. It was very challenging. We managed to do it in around one-and-half minutes," the doctor said.

“With this reshaping procedure, hopefully the foetus’ heart will develop better. Both the foetus and the mother are stable and are being monitored closely," the doctor added.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya the doctors who performed the surgery and said, “I congratulate the team of doctors of @AIIMS_NewDelhi for performing successful rare procedure on grape size heart of a fetus in 90 seconds. My prayers for the well-being of the baby and the mother."

(with inputs from PTI)

Read all the Latest India News here