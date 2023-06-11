CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Mira Road Murder CaseCharni Road MurderCyclone BiparjoyWeatherSitharaman Daughter
Home » India » Proud to Serve Nation That's Marching Forward with Undeterred Resolve: PM Modi
1-MIN READ

Proud to Serve Nation That's Marching Forward with Undeterred Resolve: PM Modi

Published By: Pragati Pal

PTI

Last Updated: June 11, 2023, 11:59 IST

New Delhi, India

PM Modi said he is proud to serve a nation that is marching forward with undeterred resolve. (File Image: BJP)

PM Modi said he is proud to serve a nation that is marching forward with undeterred resolve. (File Image: BJP)

The prime minister's remarks on Twitter with the hashtag '9YearsOfIndiaFirst' come amidst BJP organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he is proud to serve a nation that is marching forward with undeterred resolve and asserted that every stride the country takes is a testament to the strength and spirit of the people.

The prime minister’s remarks on Twitter with the hashtag ‘9YearsOfIndiaFirst’ come amidst BJP organising various programmes across the country as part of a mega public outreach to mark nine years of the Modi government.

“Proud to serve a nation that’s marching forward with undeterred resolve. From multilateral platforms to Aatmanirbhar Bharat to ‘Make in India’, every stride is a testament to the strength and spirit of our people," Modi said in a tweet. The prime minister also shared a write-up on his government following a nation-first approach and prioritising national security.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. pm modi
  2. Narendra Modi
  3. BJP
  4. TV
first published:June 11, 2023, 11:59 IST
last updated:June 11, 2023, 11:59 IST