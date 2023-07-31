CHANGE LANGUAGE
Puducherry: Migrant Worker Loses Rs 50K as Job of 'Impregnating Women' Turns Out to be Fake

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 18:24 IST

The 'executive' of the clinic asked him if he was interested in taking up a job of impregnating childless married women and offered him Rs 5 lakh per case

The migrant worker who hails from Nepal was offered a job for impregnating childless married women, Mahe Police found the bank account involved in the scam

A 34-year-old migrant worker from Nepal lost Rs 50,000 in Puducherry’s Mahe after he took up a job for impregnating childless married women. The victim, who was enticed for ‘an additional income’ has been working as a room boy at a lodge for 15 years.

According to police, he allegedly got a call from a fertility clinic with a job offer, back in June. The ‘executive’ of the clinic asked him if he was interested in taking up a job of impregnating childless married women and offered him Rs 5 lakh per case. He further added that a client had given a task with Rs 25 lakh and if he took up the assignment, he would get Rs 5 lakh. The migrant worker consented immediately and soon received a screenshot which said that Rs 5 lakh has been transferred to his bank account.

Following this incident, the youth received a text message from the ‘clinic’ saying he needed to transfer Rs 49,500 back for ‘processing his application for the job’. Without waiting for a moment, he transferred the money instantly through the QR code that he had received from the clinic.

The Mahe police has been trying to retrieve the money that was swindled. A police officer told the media, “We found that he sent the money to one bank account from which it was transferred to three different accounts”. He further added that the accounts are from Rajasthan and the banks have frozen the four accounts at the request of the Mahe police. Mahe is one of the four districts located in the union territory of Puducherry surrounded by Kannur and Kozhikode District of Kerala.

The victim took some time to understand that he was duped and upon realizing he told the lodge’s owner that he had lost Rs 49,500 in an online fraud after being promised of a ‘job’.

