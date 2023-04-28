Puducherry: Women Employees Get Special 2-hr Permission from Govt to Perform Pooja on Fridays

The Puducherry government has announced that women government employees will get two-hour special permission to perform poojas on Fridays.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Thursday gave her assent to the proposal made by Chief Minister N Rangaswamy-led AINRC government.

As per the announcement, the government women staff can now avail two-hour special permission to be present at the office at 11 AM on Fridays instead of 9 AM. The circular also stated that the 2-hour exemption will be a come as a great relief for the women to finish their household chores and perform their religious rituals and poojas on Fridays.

Special poojas on Friday are a regular religious activity which women in Puducherry follow strictly.

Rangaswamy emphasised that the move is aimed at offering enough time to working women in government offices to carry out their household work and their religious duties without any hassle and this system will be carried out on a rotational basis among the women employees without affecting the workflow at the government offices.

Further, he added, the special permission of two hours can be availed by a women staff only for three working Fridays in a month to avoid women staff availing the exemption together and doesn’t overburden the other working staff.

Government employees have welcomed the move saying that the announcement will give them relief from rushing to the office every Friday after the rituals.

However, this special permission will not apply to women employees who come under the essential service provider’s category which includes public services like schools, police stations and hospitals.

The women employees said that they understand the rationality behind the decision, but they have requested the government to explore the possibilities of extending this special exemption for the women employees who come under the essential sector too.

Read all the Latest India News here