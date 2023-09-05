Puducherry's PSB Annai Trust Opens Affordable Restaurant To Help The Needy

In a heartwarming gesture aimed at alleviating hunger and benefiting the underprivileged, a new restaurant has sprung up in Kathirkamam, Puducherry. Established by the PSB Annai Trust, this classy eatery offers delectable meals at an astonishingly low price of just Rs 10. The initiative was recently inaugurated by Chief Minister N. Rangaswamy, who also ensured that over a thousand underprivileged individuals were treated to a complimentary feast during the restaurant’s grand opening.

This philanthropic establishment not only serves as a beacon of hope for the impoverished but also tantalizes taste buds with a diverse menu, including curd, sambar, rasam, buttermilk, and three varieties of mixed fried waffles, all available for a mere ten rupees.

Sivaprakasam, the proprietor of this benevolent eatery, shared his motivation behind this compassionate endeavour. Puducherry has a significant population of destitute individuals in need of sustenance, he revealed, underscoring the primary goal of this restaurant – the welfare of the less fortunate without any profit motive. The intent is to ensure that people from all walks of life can partake in this culinary journey and reap its benefits, he emphasized.

The PSB Annai Trust, founded by Mr. A. Ganasekaran, an esteemed geologist and dedicated social reformer, has been actively involved in various community development projects since 1991. Mr Ganasekaran’s unwavering commitment to uplifting socially and economically disadvantaged communities in both rural and urban areas led to the establishment of the Annai Trust.

Operating across states such as Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Puducherry, and Bihar in India, the Annai Trust has initiated numerous projects to address societal inequalities:

Awareness Camps: The trust, in collaboration with the Central Social Welfare Board, New Delhi, conducts awareness camps tailored to the needs of rural communities.

Health Initiatives: Health-related programs addressing critical issues like STDs, HIV/AIDS, TB, and Akshaya have been instrumental in promoting good health and well-being.

Education Initiatives: Programs aimed at increasing school attendance and illuminating the path to education, such as school WASH and evening schools, are pivotal to the trust’s mission.

Women’s Empowerment: Gender equality and women’s empowerment are cornerstones of the Annai Trust’s initiatives, ensuring equal rights and opportunities for women.

Clean Water and Sanitation: Several water and sanitation programs, including institutional sanitation, have been successfully implemented to improve the quality of life in the target communities.