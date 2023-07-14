Pune: Fire Breaks out at Cloth Factory Godown, No Casualties Reported

A fire broke out in a cloth factory godown in Pune on Friday morning. The fire brigade control room received a call about the fire at 8.15 am. As many as 15 fire tenders and water tankers have rushed to the spot and efforts to douse the blaze are underway. Visuals from the scene showed thick black smoke emerging from the building.

According to reports, the fire broke out in a godown storing furnishing materials and clothes located at Yewalewadi in Pune’s Kondhwa Budruk.

“Twelve fire tenders and water tankers were rushed to the scene and efforts to control the fire are currently underway," a fire brigade official was quoted by PTI as saying.

No casualties have been reported so far. The cause behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. More details are awaited.